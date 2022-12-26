The Milton Showground is set to hold what is always the highlight of year - its holiday January market day.
The event will be held on Saturday January 7 and promises to be a huge and fun event.
Market manager Kerrie Humphrey is looking forward to opening during the busiest time of year at Milton Village Showground market.
"Many stallholders that have been with this market for many years now have advised me this is a great day to be in the area for them as a stallholder," she said.
"It has been a struggle for everyone that attends markets. From August, we had windy market days right up until December this year," she said about the run of bad weather.
The market starts at 9am and goes to 2pm.
Miss Humphrey is hoping for better weather in 2023.
"We are all looking forward to welcoming everyone to this lovely market, visitors and locals alike," she said.
"Many local Farmers that have come onboard like Egan eggs, Milton Lamb, Martins Ridge, Kraken sourdough, Pointer Valley honey plus organic produce.
"Visitors enjoy great market too visit and will also shop at the local stores in the main Township.
"We would like to invite everyone from the local area to come down and support our hardworking stallholders, that work in harsh weather conditions, early mornings, and long days."
The Milton market is held the first Saturday of every month but also has a couple of extra dates during the year to combine with long weekends.
The Milton-Ulladulla Lions club will be operating their barbecue, with bacon and eggs rolls, sausage and onion sangas and a coffee and donut stand and money made on market day goes to local infrastructure.
On the Saturday January 7 market day there will also have a Ferris wheel ride for the kids to enjoy.
The market, at the Milton Showground, has over 70 stalls selling lovely handmade craft, sourdough breads, chilli sauces, clothing, pottery, candles, babies' items, dogs' coats, fresh produce and a beautiful selection of unique fashions.
Come along and browse the market, grab a coffee, Dutch pancakes or donuts and stay for lunch.
There will also be Live music from 10.30am.
Once you spend time at the market - go spend some time looking around Milton.
