THERE will not be any rest for the South Coast Surf Life Saving NSW volunteers as another busy weekend approaches.
Volunteers will be out in force for the upcoming New Year Long weekend, which statistical is a busy period.
Statistics from South Coast Surf Life Saving show that In NSW, drowning deaths are 2.7 times more likely to occur on a public holiday and 1.6 times more likely during school holidays.
The end of year break, according to the group often coupled with celebrating with family and friends, can create a perfect storm.
SLSNSW CEO, Steve Pearce, said there was an important message they would like to stress.
"The most important things to do when considering entering the water is to do so at a patrolled beach between the red and yellow flags," he said.
