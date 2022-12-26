Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

South Coast Surf Life Saving NSW volunteers out in force

Updated December 27 2022 - 10:33am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"The most important things to do when considering entering the water is to do so at a patrolled beach between the red and yellow flags." Picture supplied

THERE will not be any rest for the South Coast Surf Life Saving NSW volunteers as another busy weekend approaches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.