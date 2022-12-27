Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Bronwyn Douglass to perform David McVicar's production of Mozart's Don Giovanni

Updated December 27 2022 - 11:32am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bronwyn Douglass is getting closer to making her dream come true. Picture supplied

Bronwyn Douglass is getting closer to making her dream come true.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.