Bronwyn Douglass is getting closer to making her dream come true.
The Milton-born Soprano will make her main stage debut with Opera Australia next month [January 2023] as Donna Elvira in David McVicar's production of Mozart's Don Giovanni.
She was cast earlier in the year and just can't wait to perform
"I'm so excited! Rehearsals have been intense but everyone is so lovely and it's coming together beautifully. We go into the opera house for stage rehearsals on Wednesday [December 28]." she said.
Her first performance is on Thursday, January 5 2023.
She is both humbled and grateful for this "incredible opportunity".
"When you hear the word 'Opera", what is the first thing that comes to your mind? I think for most Australians' it would be the Sydney Opera House. It's an iconic landmark with an incredible history," she said.
"Ever since I was a little girl, on trips to Sydney to see family and friends, I would see the Sydney Opera House and dream of performing there for Opera Australia."
Bronwyn has worked hard to get this opportunity.
"As I got older and I started my studies I began to understand how much time, sacrifice and dedication it would take to get there," she said.
"To achieve this dream seemed so far away, but I always hoped if I worked hard enough I could get there.
"To now be cast in a main role, and a fabulous role at that is a dream come true. I hope that this is only the beginning of an exciting career."
It's not often you hear the term 'bucket list' and opera' going hand-in-hand.
"I have been working towards this opportunity for quite a while. I have had the privilege of working with many wonderful organisations in both opera and concert, but Opera Australia was always a big tick on my bucket list," she said.
The former Milton resident has an impressive list of credentials and achievements. She completed a three-year undergraduate degree in Classical Voice Performance at The Australian National University School of Music and a Masters in Music majoring in Opera at Griffith University Queensland Conservatorium.
"I then became a scholar with the Melba Opera Trust for two years 2016-2017, before undertaking significant private studies overseas after winning two of Australia's most prestigious opera competitions," she said. She won the Joan Sutherland and Richard Bonynge Bel Canto Award and The Opera Foundation for young Australians Lady Fairfax New York Scholarship.
Bronwyn even used COVID-19 as a lockdown challenge for her voice.
"I had been thinking about switching to Soprano from Mezzo-Soprano [Soprano is higher] but was unsure about navigating this change whilst working as a Mezzo," she said.
Then her 'lockdown project commenced and the results were strong.
She gets back home to see her parents as much as she can and still loves the area and is looking forward to doing a concert in Batehaven for the South Coast Music Society in August 2023.
