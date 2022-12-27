HEAVY traffic is being experienced in South Nowra and the Falls Creek area following a minor car accident and heavy school holiday traffic.
Police from the South Coast Police District were called to a accident in the Forest Road area this morning [December 27] which was described as minor.
The road is still open and those involved in the incident are safe.
However, sections of the Princes Highway in the Shoalhaven are experiencing heavy traffic.
The latest from the NSW Transport Management Centre advises that:
Motorists travelling over the holiday period are advised to plan their trips, allow extra travel time and take regular breaks.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.