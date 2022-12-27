Milton Ulladulla Times
Shoalhaven holiday traffic update

Updated December 27 2022 - 12:17pm, first published 12:04pm
Sections of the Princes Highway in the Shoalhaven are experiencing heavy traffic. Picture supplied

HEAVY traffic is being experienced in South Nowra and the Falls Creek area following a minor car accident and heavy school holiday traffic.

