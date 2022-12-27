THREE Shoalhaven teams will be looking to move up the South Coast Cricket Association's first-grade ladder when the competition resumes next month.
Berry Shoalhaven Heads, Bomaderry and Shoalhaven Ex-Servicemen have some work to do if they want to force their way into semi-final contention.
North Nowra Cambewarra is currently the Shoalhaven's best-performing team in this newly established competition.
Norths with 50 points is second behind the ladder, on percentages, from Lake Illawarra.
Ex-Servos had started off slow but is now one of the form teams in the competition.
Ex-Servos, prior to the Christmas break, had record victories over Bomaderry and the Kookas.
Sitting in ninth spot with 29 points, Ex-Servos is putting pressure on Bomaderry [eighth with 31 points] and Berry [seven with 34 points].
All three have won three matches in total, while the high-flying Norths have won six matches.
The competition resumes on January 7 with Berry taking on The Rail away, Ex-Servos also has to travel to play Albion Park, Bomaderry has an away game against Kookas and Norths hosts Shellharbour City.
