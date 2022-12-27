Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Matt Gilkes' Big Bash cricket efforts

Updated December 28 2022 - 11:14am, first published 9:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Gilkes. Picture Matt King, Getty Images

Matt Gilkes let his bat do the talking for him last night [Tuesday].

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.