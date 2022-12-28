Camp fires must be in an established camp fire area and of course be permissible by the land manager, whether that's NPWS or other camp site managers

Outdoor recreational fires at home must also be in an established fire pit, fire place or a cleared area; free of other vegetation and not a threat to any buildings or infrastructure whether it's on your property or a neighbours

If a total fire ban is imposed, you cannot have any open fires and you should ensure that any fires from the past few days are checked and 100 per cent extinguished

Outdoor recreational and cooking fires should be kept to a maximum size of around 0.5m x 0.5m and you cannot burn waste products such as building materials or other items - just fire wood.