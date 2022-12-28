THE NSW Rural Fire Service is ramping up its efforts to make sure the Shoalhaven remains bushfire safe.
The RFS's safety awareness programs are on both land and water.
Regular foreshore patrols are an important fire prevention activity as the region has many rivers, bays and inlets.
"Camp fires on beaches, islands and foreshore areas are a cause of bush and grass fires, sometimes with significant ecological or safety consequences," the RFS said.
The Shoalhaven's RFS fire boat crews are out and about during the busy summer to check known trouble spots.
Also as summer starts to bite and the region experiences its annual influx of visitors to the Shoalhaven, the local RFS trail bike teams are actively patrolling higher risk areas.
The RFS asks people to do the right thing and don't set an illegal camp fire.
"Can you have a camp fire or recreational fire without a permit during the bush fire danger period?" is a question the RFS is often asked.
"You do not need a permit from the NSW Rural Fire Service to have a cooking or recreational fire, but there are guidelines to follow to ensure you are meeting the intent of such a fire," is the answer from the RFS.
Here are some guidelines from the RFS
"We all want to enjoy our Christmas and New Year break, including our volunteers, so please follow the intent of a cooking or recreational fire and have a great time," the RFS said in a statement.
For more information check with the camp site manager or visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.
