The Rotary Club of Berry will be hosting its family New Years Eve family fun night on Saturday.
People are invited to see out 2022 and a welcome in a bright, shiny New Year with fireworks and festivities at Berry Showground.
Gates open for the New Years Eve Family Fun Night from 5pm with the fireworks spectacular set to light up the skies at 9pm.
Along with carnival rides and slides, there will be free games for the children to play, such as knock down the cans, sack races, hula hoops and more.
The Psychedelics, a unique band, with a vibrant, kaleidoscope of colour and sound inspired by the 60s and 70s, will provide entertainment throughout the night.
There will be plenty of food stalls on site, and families are encouraged to bring a rug and make a real picnic night of it.
This is an alcohol-free event organised by the Rotary Club of Berry, with proceeds going towards the Club's various community endeavours.
Entry is $10.00 per person with children under 15 years free. Pre-purchase your tickets online prior to the event https://loom.ly/hE6cCyg or pay at the gate on entry.
