THE Sydney Thunder hierarchy hope the "real Matt Gilkes" stands up again tonight.
Thunder coach Trevor Bayliss and captain Chris Green both hope Gilkes repeats the form he showed against the Brisbane Heat on Tuesday in a Big Bash League match.
Gilkes produced a man of the match effort with (56 runs from 34 balls) against the Heat and now the Thunder leaders want to perform again.
"It looked like the Gilkes of last year," Bayliss said about the Ulladulla United Cricket Club junior.
"Some of the shots he plays are top class - they're good timing, forcing shots off the back foot and as high class as anyone going around.
"He's a talented player."
Thunder play Brisbane Heat at 6.05pm (AEDT) at Metricon Stadium this evening [Thursday December 29].
Thunder caption Green was also full of praise for Gilkes.
"I'm stoked for him," Green said of the Thunder's wicketkeeper.
"He compliments Alex Hales well, and I think he'll compliment David Warner really well when we get the opportunity to see him.
"He showcased it with that 90 last year that he's a fantastic player.
"His glovework has been spot on again, and I'm really happy for him to get the rewards he deserves."
