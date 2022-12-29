Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Southland Creative Incorporated's My Life film project

Updated December 29 2022 - 11:37am, first published 11:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southland Creative Incorporated wants to hear from young people living on the South Coast, Southern Highlands, or Batemans Bay areas, who have a passion for digital storytelling and filmmaking. Picture supplied

A group that prioritises projects with a social benefit, that grows healthy and resilient change for stronger people, places and things is calling on young people to take part in its latest project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.