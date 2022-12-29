A group that prioritises projects with a social benefit, that grows healthy and resilient change for stronger people, places and things is calling on young people to take part in its latest project.
Southland Creative Incorporated wants to hear from young people living on the South Coast, Southern Highlands, or Batemans Bay areas, who have a passion for digital storytelling and filmmaking.
The group wants to hear stories about life during recent challenges of flood, bushfires and pandemic for its My Life film project.
"What has been your experience? How has living in a regional area helped? What has made you angry or sad? What's made you laugh?," are some of the things Southland wants to find out.
"We want to hear your story, whether it's a comedy, drama, tragedy or doco. This project will help you turn your story idea into a short film."
Southland is a tailored team of thinkers and doers - creatives with a not-for-profit focus and community conscience.
If you live on the South Coast, Southern Highlands, Kangaroo Valley, Kiama, Bateman's Bay or Far South Coast region, and you're aged between 16 and 21 years then you can take part in Southland's latest project.
The project will provide mentorship from industry professionals through the process of filmmaking.
Go to here to find out more information or at https://www.facebook.com/southland.creative.au
Duration of this project is 12 weeks from late January 2023 and people will learn the process of filmmaking from beginning to end, from industry professionals.
