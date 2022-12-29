A leading medical group has called on people to focus on their safety and not to over indulge on New Year's Eve.
The Rural Doctors Association of Australia [RDAA] urges those planning to party on New Year's Eve to be 'super humans' and make sure they have a Plan B to stay safe and also to get home safely.
"While many people like to have a drink or two in moderation on New Year's Eve, too many will end up drinking way too much, even if they don't intend and this can cause problems not only for them but for healthcare services as well" RDAA President Dr Megan Belot, said.
"There are still too many people who get caught up in the celebrations and over-indulge at parties, and then either become seriously ill from alcohol poisoning or decide to drive home when they are over the limit.
"Too many times we see party-goers needing an ambulance or a trip to the Emergency Department because they have drunk too much.
"This can have serious health repercussions for them, and also greatly increases the workload of our paramedics and Emergency Departments on one of the busiest nights of the year."
Dr Belot, once again, said the key message this year is to be a super-human and have a Plan B for the night.
"Ideally, drink responsibly so you can stay safe at the party and also get home safely," Dr Belot said.
"Crucially, if you are planning on drinking at all, make arrangements so you don't drive! It takes the guesswork out of the situation - like wondering if you are over the limit or if you have waited long enough to be safe to drive.
"You are much better off getting a taxi or Uber home, or catching a lift with a friend, than finding out at a roadside breath test that you are over the limit...or even worse, causing an accident.."
She said a great way to manage your alcohol intake was to drink water, soft-drinks, mocktails or alcohol-free beer.
"Make sure you are eating as well, as this will also assist," she said.
"If you are hosting a New Year's Eve party, make sure you have extra pillows and blankets on hand for the unexpected overnight guest...or that you can organise some emergency transport.
"A great New Year's Eve party is one you can remember! Be a superhuman this NYE - make a Plan B and stick to it."
