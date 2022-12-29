THE Shoalhaven Cricket Association's three senior competitions, in general, are all producing some competitive cricket.
Shoalhaven normally has a first-grade competition but this season all the top sides are playing in the revamped South Coast competition.
Shoalhaven teams are currently playing in a second grade, third grade and a fourth grade competition.
However, the lower-grade players are currently enjoying a few weeks off with matches to resume early-to-mid January 2023.
Here is a rundown of how the teams are progressing and we start off with second grade.
The top four second grade teams have broken away from the rest of the pack in second grade.
The Bay and Basin Dolphins have played some consistent cricket this season and currently are on top of the ladder with 30 points.
Basin according to the ladder, has a seven-win and two-loss ratio this season.
The Bomaderry Tigers 26 points, Ex-Servicemen's 24 points and Berry-Shoalhaven Heads rounds off the top four.
Sussex Inlet 12 points, Batemans Bay 10 points and North Nowra Cambewarra 10 points, to reach the semi-final series, all need to start stringing some wins together.
The Tigers has the same win/loss ratio as the Basin, Ex-Servos has won five matches and been beaten three times and Berry has a four win and three loss record.
Sussex has won two matches and has been beaten on five occasions, the Bay would like to improve on its two win/six loss ratio and Norths have been beaten seven times and only managed two wins.
Ulladulla United and Bomaderry are the two dominant third grade teams.
United thanks to its six wins and three losses, leads the way with 28 points, followed closely by Bomaderry with 26 points.
Bomaderry has recorded the same win/loss ratio as United.
The Bay is in third spot [20 points with four wins and three defeats] and the Basin [20 points with four victories and five losses] rounds out the top four.
Norths [five wins and six losses] are in fifth spot, followed by Ex-Servos [18 points from four wins and six defeats].
Only four teams are currently playing in fourth grade this season with United being the team to beat.
United has won six matches, suffered only one loss and sits on top of the ladder with 26 points.
Berry has been consistent this season and with its three wins and three losses and is in second spot on 14 points.
Ex-Servos has only won one match this season and suffered six losses and sits at the bottom of the ladder with four points.
