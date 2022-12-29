Birds of a feather to flock together at book launch

An exciting event will be flying into Manyanna early in the New Year.
Tanya Excell's 'Birds of the Red Head Villages' will be officially launched on Friday, January 13 from 5pm to 7pm at Yulunga Hall, Manyana.
Grassroots environmental group Manyanna Matters is helping to run the launch.
Head to www.facebook.com/manyanamatters to find out more about getting a copy of the book if you can't attend the launch.
Tanya's reason for writing her book 'Birds of the Red Head Villages' just makes sense.
"The more we know about the birds, the more we can do more to protect them," she said.
North Bendalong, Bendalong, Berringer, Cunjurong and Manyana are known as the Red Head Villages.
The birdlife around these villages is vast and Tanya wanted to document them.
Tanya became aware of just how little she knew of the birds, around the Red Head Villages, when she followed the efforts of environmental group Mayana Matters who are trying to save a block of land from being developed.
She had the idea to collate the book last year and finished it earlier this year. The likes of the Shoalhaven Branch of Birdlife Australia, ecologist Brendan Ryan and photographer Charles Dove all played roles in helping the process. Brendan's and Charles' efforts are credited on the book's cover.
Tanya did not know how many birds live around the Red Head Villages until she started her research.
She found out that over 180 bird species live around the villages.
"It's amazing that we have so many species here," she said. Sadly she found out that 34 of the species are threatened and nine are listed as being endangered.
Once again she says knowledge is the key to saving the birds.
She of course loves birds.
"It's fun just to sit on your verandah and watch the birds," she said.
The book is easy to read, set out in simple sections, there is a section to date where and when you saw the bird,
Each bird description comes complete with a fun fact.
"I have designed it for beginners," she said. Tanya said children, teenagers and adults would all enjoy reading and looking at the book.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.