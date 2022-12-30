IT seem fitting that on a rainy day [Friday December 30] in many parts of NSW that we look at what the weather forecast for the New Year eves period is looking like.
It looks like two words - partly cloudy - sums up the weather we will be facing for the next few days.
Saturday December 31
Partly cloudy. Medium (50 per ent) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm. Winds northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light before dawn then becoming northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning. Overnight temperatures falling to between 14 and 17 with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 20s.
Sunday January 1
Partly cloudy. Slight (20 percent ) chance of a shower about the coastal ranges in the afternoon and evening. Near zero chance of rain elsewhere. The chance of a thunderstorm inland in the afternoon and evening. Light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h during the morning. Overnight temperatures falling to between 15 and 18 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.
Sunday January 1
Partly cloudy. Slight (20 per cent) chance of a shower in the afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Winds easterly 15 to 25 km/h. Overnight temperatures falling to around 14 with daytime temperatures reaching 24 to 30.
