Partly cloudy. The chance of fog in the southeast in the early morning. Medium (50 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm. Winds easterly 15 to 25 km/h becoming light in the middle of the day then becoming easterly 15 to 25 km/h in the late afternoon. Overnight temperatures falling to between 11 and 14 with daytime temperatures reaching 22 to 28.