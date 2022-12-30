LOOKS like the end of 2022 is going to go down as the "great hot chip" shortage.
Including the award-winning Pelican Rocks Café many cafes and restaurants are finding stocks for potatoes for their chips hard to come by.
Sam Cardow from Pelican Rocks Café said trying to get potatoes for their award-winning chips was a nightmare.
"We have not run out but we have come close," he said about the chip situation.
They have tried various varieties of spuds but the suppliers keep running out and they have to try another variety.
He said 950 tonnes of potatoes have been lost due to the floods this year.
Supplies of hash browns are also running short as the supplies are focusing on chip supplies.
Sam, like many others, has found getting spud-related products like hash browns from supermarkets to be difficult.
Down Ulladulla way, the likes of Fisherman's Wharf Seafood and Tigers Fish and Chips & Burgers say they are doing okay when it comes to supplying customers with hot chips.
One Ulladulla-based outlet added that potatoes are expensive to buy from suppliers.
In Bateman's Bay popular fish shop Roy's could not open recently as it had no spuds.
Major supermarkets Coles and Woolworths have been unable to provide frozen chips at many outlets, and the giants can't say when supplies will be back online.
A Coles spokesperson said it would be several weeks before stocks were normalised.
"Poor weather in the eastern states has affected supply of some frozen potato products across the industry," the spokesperson said.
"We thank customers for their patience while we work hard with suppliers to minimise disruption and return stock to normal levels in the coming months."
