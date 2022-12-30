This project will involve the expansion of Shoalhaven City Council's existing CoastSnap citizen science coastal monitoring program, monitoring of coastal erosion hazards at an additional five high-risk beach locations. Utilising CoastSnap citizen science time-series photographs and analysis, public display of the live photographs and data on councils website, as well as integration to an internally used on-line dashboard that incorporates time-lapse videos, water level and tidal data to aid management decisions during and after events, the analysis and interpretation of the data collected over time to inform longer term management decisions, targeted community involvement and education campaign to encourage the local community and tourists to participate in data collection and develop an understanding of coastal processes and likely future trends. This project aims to ensure an involved and informed community, that work with council to protect and enhance the Shoalhaven coastline into the future