The Shoalhaven will benefit from a Coastal and Estuary Grants Program recently announced by the Liberal and National Government.
The Coalition Government announced that more than $6.7 million is being invested in restoring and preserving the NSW coastline, with the Shoalhaven being one of the beneficiaries.
Minister for Local Government Wendy Tuckerman said that a key focus of the grants was future-proofing communities and ecosystems for climate change.
"Seven coastal councils have successfully received funding for 13 different projects to better manage coastal erosion, protect wetlands and manage local estuaries," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"Other grants will help ensure that the ecological values of NSW coastal, wetland and littoral rainforest areas are protected while accommodating public access, amenity and recreation where appropriate."
Project 1: $50,000
Citywide dune revegetation and maintenance
The purpose of this project is to reduce the environmental impact on dune systems, by revegetating and stabilising sites that have been impacted by erosion, access and dieback. Increasing the resilience of the identified sites will support coastal protection works previously completed at some of these sites (e.g. beach scraping) and ensure that these efforts last as long as possible. Furthermore, the proposed revegetation work directly address CZMP Actions; maintain and enhance ecological communities in dunes and support bush regeneration in coastal reserves.
The following high priority sites have been identified to benefit the most from revegetation works and complementary maintenance works, such as fencing, weeding and signage:
Project 2: $26,500
Coastal monitoring implementation - CoastSnap expansion
This project will involve the expansion of Shoalhaven City Council's existing CoastSnap citizen science coastal monitoring program, monitoring of coastal erosion hazards at an additional five high-risk beach locations. Utilising CoastSnap citizen science time-series photographs and analysis, public display of the live photographs and data on councils website, as well as integration to an internally used on-line dashboard that incorporates time-lapse videos, water level and tidal data to aid management decisions during and after events, the analysis and interpretation of the data collected over time to inform longer term management decisions, targeted community involvement and education campaign to encourage the local community and tourists to participate in data collection and develop an understanding of coastal processes and likely future trends. This project aims to ensure an involved and informed community, that work with council to protect and enhance the Shoalhaven coastline into the future
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.