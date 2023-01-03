THE Milton Ulladulla United Hospital Auxiliary's Rowens Arcade Pop-up-Shop, was a huge success.
The pop-up-shop was set up just before Christmas and from day one many customers bought locally made goodies, from baby knits, crocheted top hand-towels, microwave cosies, home bakes, craft items and so many stocking fillers.
"We live within a very generous and talented community, but the raffle was a huge draw card with over $4200 worth of gift cards and vouchers," an auxiliary spokesperson said.
Six prizes were on offer and mostly won by locals.
"The pop-up-shop, raffle and wrapping services raised over $20,000 and no doubt Stuart Emslie, Director of Nursing and Midwifery and his team of Unit Managers will be developing a 2023 wish list for equipment that will benefit our community," the spokesperson said.
"The auxiliary would like to thank all our local businesses, community craft people, auxiliary members and Rowens Arcade Management and shopkeepers for supporting the 2022 Pop-up-Shop. All the best for 2023".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.