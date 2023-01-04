Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Red Cross Emergency Services Milton/Ulladulla's Eugowra flood recovery role

Updated January 6 2023 - 8:17am, first published January 5 2023 - 8:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joycelyn Bowles has vivid memories of driving into the flood-ravaged NSW town of Eugowra. Picture Central Western Daily

Joycelyn Bowles has vivid memories of driving into the flood-ravaged NSW town of Eugowra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.