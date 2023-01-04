Joycelyn Bowles has vivid memories of driving into the flood-ravaged NSW town of Eugowra.
She talks about seeing numerous mashed-together houses that had been washed off their footings and then she talks about meeting the people who had homes, possessions and livelihoods washed away by the floods.
Floods swamped Eugowra and many other NSW towns late last year [2022] and Mrs Bowles was a member of the recovery service team.
Mrs Bowles, as Red Cross Team Leader Emergency Services Milton/Ulladulla, was recently deployed in Eugowra to help people with their continuing recovery.
She talks about meeting many strong and wonderful people.
"You always feel like 'if only I could do more'," Mrs Bowles said.
"The people were just amazing and I felt privileged to be there to help them."
She said the locals were appreciative of their efforts and there were numerous offers of cake and coffee.
The emergency service teams like the Red Cross were sent to Eugowra to help the people in any way they could.
The Red Cross was set up in a marquee along with Service NSW members, representatives from the insurance companies and charitable groups like the Salvation Army.
Mrs Bowles said the Salvos did an amazing job.
The local Red Cross Team Leader also spent time helping people in the Lismore area recover from their flooding situation in 2022.
She said supporting the people in Eugowra because it was smaller, was more intimate, compared to helping people up the larger North Coast region.
This intimacy meant she saw many of the same locals regularly and got to know them a bit.
"One lady who lived in Eugowra for 57-years said she had never seen flooding like this," Mrs Bowles said.
"For us, it was about giving the people understanding and taking the time to listen to them."
She said the people did not express anger about their situations and were focusing their efforts on rebuilding their lives and town.
Mrs Bowles hopes to return to the town one day.
"I would love to go back to the pub," she said.
The pub was out of action, but the publican would set up some stools outside each day, along with some slabs of beer, and people would sit around and have a chat.
Nearby another person was selling bacon and egg rolls for a donation from a caravan.
Mrs Bowles said they always made sure to leave a "big donation".
She laughed about how so many people had heard of Ulladulla when she told people where she lived.
"It appears our town is famous," she said.
Another thing that pleased her was seeing an improvement in the use of technology for the emergency service teams.
She said mobile telecommunication towers were set up which allowed them to access their emails and the like.
"I feel quite satisfied with my efforts," she said in conclusion.
