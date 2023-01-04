Wheelbarrow Road remediation works start this month

Residents of Woodburn, Woodstock, Ulladulla and Morton will welcome news that work on Wheelbarrow Road is set to begin on January 30.
For almost three years, one lane has been closed along a large portion of the road where fire destroyed the vegetation and subsequent rain events destabilised the embankment in several sections.
Contractors are locked in to carry out remediation works including:
The works will cost around $800,000 and are funded through the NSW Government's natural disaster funding.
Shoalhaven Mayor, Amanda Findley thanked the government for the funding and also praised locals for their patience.
"It's been a frustrating wait for residents who use this important stretch of road to access the Princes Highway for work, medical appointments, shopping and the beach," Cr Findley said.
"Funding from the State Government will mean the return of two lanes and a quicker journey time between Burrill Lake and Morton.
"The uninterrupted drive will also be welcome news for those who love to get out to Pigeon House Mountain Didthul walking track and Morton National Park."
Remediation works are scheduled to be done by April 2023, weather permitting. Once the slope is stable, Council will carry out surface resealing to open the second lane for two-way traffic.
