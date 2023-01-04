Milton Ulladulla Times
Wheelbarrow Road remediation works start this month

Updated January 6 2023 - 3:41pm, first published January 5 2023 - 9:21am
Wheelbarrow Rd has been hit hard by flooding and fires over the years. Picture file

Residents of Woodburn, Woodstock, Ulladulla and Morton will welcome news that work on Wheelbarrow Road is set to begin on January 30.

