Former labourer Tom Woodward made a career switch to pursue his passion for barbering and now he is Your Favourite Barber's Favourite Barber (YFBFB).
The Mollymook man credits TAFE NSW with giving him the skills and confidence to open one of the town's first ever barber shops.
READ MORE:
YFBFB opened its doors in November and the 23-year-old has big plans for its future, amid a boom in the value of Australia's male grooming industry.
"We didn't have a barber in Mollymook when I was growing up and I was always the one cutting my mates' hair with clippers," Mr Woodward said.
"When I was labouring, I wanted to move into a career that was easier on my body and something I was passionate about. So I enrolled at TAFE NSW and I had an incredible experience."
Latest figures reveal Aussie men collectively spend about $7 billion annually on grooming products.
Mr Woodward is intent on YFBFB becoming a hub for the community's younger residents and has a 10-year plan to open a string of barber shops on the South Coast.
Before completing his Certificate III in barbering at TAFE NSW in 2021, Mr Woodward's only experience was using clippers on his mates' hair as a teen.
He said the qualification gave him practical skills and work experience to make a flying start to his small business.
"My teachers were so experienced and really pushed me to do my best," Mr Woodward said.
"I really love being a barber. Everyone has a different story to tell and the difference between a good and a great haircut can just be a conversation."
Mr Woodward has employed a TAFE NSW apprentice in his new shop and said he was looking forward to YFBFB becoming a successful business and true community asset.
"My eventual plan is to have the whole South Coast covered with my barber shops and I want them to be a place where kids can drop-in and just feel at home, even if they're not getting a haircut," he said.
TAFE NSW Hairdressing and Barbering head teacher Jenelle Charlton said Tom was a great example of the doors that can open for graduates.
"The barbering industry is growing rapidly and shops barely catering to their clientele not just with modern haircuts, but with massage, beard grooming and other things," she said.
TAFE NSW Nowra announced on Tuesday that the Certificate III in Barbering course will return in 2024 after extensive consultation with the industry.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.