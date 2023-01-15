EXCITEMENT is building for the full return of the Rotary Club of Milton Ulladulla, Ulladulla Fishermen's Co-Op and Horizon Bank Blessing of the Fleet Festival and Parade.
This year [2023] marks the full festival's return after three years of COVID-19 issues and the community in particular is looking to the return of the parade.
The Blessing of the Fleet Festival and Parade returns on Sunday April 9, commencing at 10am, and the event organisors are calling for all stallholders and exhibitors to take part in the event.
"This year promises to be one of our biggest parades ever, with 33 princesses adorning over 20 magnificent floats, marching bands, live music and a wealth of harbour and foreshore activities," an event spokesperson said.
If you are interested in a stall site - retail, food vans, coffee vans or promoting your not-for-profit organisation - please contact rotaryclubmiltonulladulla@gmail.com for an application.
The street parade is hands down the major draw card of this historic festival, which set its roots in 1956 but the heart of the festival is the blessing of the fishing fleet.
Father Michael will bless each vessel on the harbour individually with the assistance of the Marine Rescue, who will take him onboard one of their vessels and steer him to each trawler.
The boats in the harbour are decorated with colourful flags and are brimming with family.
This year will also mark the return of the greasy pole competition and the beach tug-o-war.
