Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla's Blessing of the Fleet Festival and parade returns on Sunday April 9

Updated January 17 2023 - 11:22am, first published January 16 2023 - 9:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ulladulla's Blessing of the Fleet Festival and parade returns on Sunday April 9. Image supplied

EXCITEMENT is building for the full return of the Rotary Club of Milton Ulladulla, Ulladulla Fishermen's Co-Op and Horizon Bank Blessing of the Fleet Festival and Parade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.