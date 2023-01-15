LOCAL artists are encouraged to apply for a Shoalhaven Arts Board grants as the application process has commenced
Grants of up to $10,000 are available for the 'Sense of Place' grant, being art projects that actively connect and engage audiences.
Projects can include collaborations between artists, arts organisations, and the community.
Further, professional development grants of up to $3,000 are also available to support individual artists, art workers or small groups to further develop or enhance their skills, connect with peers, and build sustainable careers.
Mayor of Shoalhaven City, Councillor, Amanda Findley, said the grants are created to make the region a recognised arts destination that connects people, fosters sustainable communities, and celebrates indigenous and modern history."
"Artists play a vital role in our community and make a positive impact to community life. Art in its many forms underpins our creative economy," she said
"These grants are designed to build the professional capacity of our creatives and to support bold and exciting new creative projects for musicians, designers, visual artists, performing artists and writers.
Applications close at midnight on February 5, 2023 and go to www.shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au/Council/Grants-Funding/Shoalhaven-Arts-Board-grants to apply.
