Families wanting to get out in nature in the last few weeks of school holidays should put the local State Forests on top of the list, with local forests offering a fun and free experience.
Forestry Corporation's Southern NSW Partnerships Leader, Brendan Grimson, said NSW forests offer a lot to people wanting to get away for a day trip.
"We encourage people to put State forests on their day trip plans, as well as supporting local businesses along the way - you can even take the family dog!," Mr Grimson said.
"Yadboro Flat Camp Ground, Lake Mummuga Walk and Scrubby Creek Rest Area are just the tip of the iceberg of family friendly locations on the South Coast.
"We encourage everyone to get out and take advantage of State forests in these last few weeks before school starts up again."
Visitors are asked to check the Forestry Corporation website for closures and notices, stick to main roads and be mindful of potential dangers.
"Visitors to need to be aware of potential flood damage to forest infrastructure, particularly on side tracks, minor roads and walking tracks," Mr Grimson said.
"Of note, Lowden Rest Area in Tallaganda State Forest is inaccessible."
However with more than two million hectares of State forests across NSW, there are still plenty of unique places to discover and activities to share.
"Our State forests have spectacular scenery and award-winning visitor attractions. I encourage anyone who hasn't visited in a while to download our free VisitForests app and discover great places to enjoy these holidays.
"Visitors can also follow us on Facebook for up-to-date information on special places to visit."
For more information about visitor experiences and closures, please visit www.forestrycorporation.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.