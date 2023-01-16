Milton Ulladulla Times
South Coast State Forests offer family fun and adventure

Updated January 16 2023 - 11:42am, first published 11:37am
Bodalla State Forest. Picture supplied

Families wanting to get out in nature in the last few weeks of school holidays should put the local State Forests on top of the list, with local forests offering a fun and free experience.

