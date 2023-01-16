REWARD for hard work, commitment and determination came the way of several local competitors at the 'Sender Down Huey' CrossFit event.
The event was held on Sunday and hosted by Ulladulla's CrossFit Huey and several local competitors took out the number one spots.
CrossFit Huey's Mark Logan and Rupert Sakora were the open male winners, while CrossFit Ulladulla's Tyara Smith and Marina Santos were the open female winners.
CrossFit Huey owner and competitor, Melissa [Mel] Thomas, was pleased to see the locals do well.
"The competition was tough and we had competitors from Canberra, Sydney and Shellharbour taking part," she said.
She said over 100 athletes took part in the event and the Ulladulla-based gym, with spectators included, was packed.
Mel, a national-level competitor, enjoyed taking part in the event with well-known local Pete Gilford - one of CrossFit Huey's adaptive members.
"Pete achieved a personal best at the event," Mel, who is also Pete's coach, said.
She said Pete was a coach's dream as he does everything he is told to do.
"You have to tell him to slow down," she said in regard to Pete's enthusiasm and drive.
Including the Milton Medical Centre, who sponsored the event financially and helped out with first aid, Mel said many local businesses and the community, in general, supported the event.
Her aim, apart from organising a top-quality CrossFit event, was to support local businesses by bringing more people to the region.
She said going on the numerous calls about where to stay and where to eat Mel is sure local businesses did receive some benefits.
Mel said the event will be held annually.
