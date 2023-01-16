THE release of the draft plan for the region, Planning for Growth in the Milton-Ulladulla Area, got a lot of people talking last year.
The mooted population increase of almost 25 percent by 2050 [an estimated 20,800 people] and Shoalhaven City Council's plan to meet the increase were the talking points.
Council, as a result possible population growth, revisited its long-term land use planning for Milton, Ulladulla and Surrounds.
To make room for the future population, Shoalhaven City Council has identified seven potential sites [see below] for development and redevelopment in Milton and Ulladulla.
The proposed sites are part of a draft plan for the region: Planning for Growth in the Milton-Ulladulla Area.
People were given the chance to put in submissions and attend information sessions last year relating to the draft plan.
The good news is that it's not too late to take part in the process via council's online survey but responses need to be in by Friday, January 20, 2023.
Go to https://getinvolved.shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au/milton-ulladulla-structure-plan?tool=survey_tool#tool_tab to take part in the process.
Councils' extensive report covers projected growth in the region, offers a selection of methods to accommodate the booming population, and identifies potential housing sites, including:
See https://getinvolved.shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au/milton-ulladulla-structure-plan?next=/admin/sites/editors/home-page/live-preview for more details.
This work/planning process will inform council's response to managing population growth, the delivery of new transport infrastructure, and the demand for new and different types of homes.
The process will also examine the infrastructure, jobs, shops and services required to support the future community.
