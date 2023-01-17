Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club's Sam Zustovich looks like his outstanding efforts from last year will continue in 2023.
Recently, he was a key member of the NSW Surf Life Saving team that won the Interstate Championships for the fourth time in a row, showing that there is still great depth of talent among surf competitors in NSW.
Sam won the open male flags section and the NSW team were relentless in their pursuit of the other states in race after race.
Maroubra Beach was at its summer best for the challenge, bringing the country's top surf athletes together to compete in individual and team events in the water disciplines and in beach sprints, relays and flags.
While arch rivals Queensland narrowly won the younger Pathway division and the Open contest, NSW emerged victorious overall to retain the trophy.
Great performances across the entire team contributed to the win, with no single athlete or event determining the outcome.
Team Manager Greg Pierce said he was very proud, particularly as 30 of the young athletes were in the representative team for the first time.
"It was a new experience for them and they did exceptionally well. They are great kids, a pleasure to look after, they did everything right, they deserved to win."
Despite the exodus of some key NSW athletes to Queensland recently, he says there is still a depth of talent, particularly among the younger Pathways and Youth competitors.
"We were confident the athletes we have would do the job, and it was great to see some of them backing up from the weekend. And we saw some incredible performances from the other states too, it was a great day, great carnival," said Pierce.
Head coach Jimmy Walker was loving the win, particularly as it was coming down to the wire in the point score with only a handful of races to go.
"It's so good when the whole team comes together and works together. We have good depth, good talent and good humans. Seeing 14-year-olds racing with Nutri-grain athletes, it's great.
"Whether it's the club down the road or another state, for us today, it's Queensland and today we did it again. But we'll go and race in another event, and we're all mates again," said Walker.
Jackson Borg was a man on a mission and after racing all weekend in the grueling Nutri-grain series rounds, he could have been forgiven for taking his foot off the accelerator, but he said he wanted to give the team his best effort.
"Everyone has rallied together and is just racing for each other, not as individuals. I'm just running each finish as fast I can, we're racing as a whole state."
With many of the younger competitors looking up to athletes like Borg, he responded "it's a great honour to hear some of the young guys say that.
"I really love racing in the state team, putting on the sky-blue cap, I wouldn't trade it for the world," said Borg.
NSW - 255
QLD - 243
WA - 166
VIC - 148
SA - 130
TAS - 65
IRONMAN
Pathways: Noah Maggs
Youth: Conner Maggs
Open: Noah Steiner
MALE BEACH SPRINT
Pathways: Luke Newrick
Youth: Luke Avati
FEMALE FLAGS
Youth: Ruby Gray
Open: Alex Rampoldi
MALE FLAGS
Open: Sam Zustovich
FEMALE SURF
Youth: Olivia Clues
MALE SURF
Youth: Conner Maggs
FEMALE BOARD
Youth: Lani Waller
FEMALE SKI
Open: Jemma Smith
MALE SKI
Youth: Ethan Hamilton
Open: Jackson Borg
BEACH RELAY
Pathways
Youth
SURF RELAY
Pathways
Youth
Open
BOARD RELAY
Pathways
SKI RELAY
Youth
6/8 PERSON RELAY
Pathways
