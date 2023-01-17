STAR athlete Lily Winward is eyeing another big year with several goals in mind.
The Ulladulla High School student had an amazing 2022 with success on the track and on the cross-country circuits.
Her efforts culminated late last year when she won the NSW South Coast School Sports Association's Brian Downes Trophy for Most Outstanding Achievement in Athletics.
Lily, with all she achieved in 2022, was a big chance of getting a spot to compete in this year's World Athletics Cross Country Championships at Bathurst on February 18.
Lily, along with many other high quality runners on Sunday in Canberra, took part in the trials to get a place World Athletics Cross Country Championships.
However, due to illness Lily was not at her best and did not qualify.
A disappointed Lily said she was "gutted" that illness struck her down.
"However, that is sport - you have those days and you need to move on," she said.
She does have one more chance to get a place in the World Athletics Cross Country Championships.
The 17-year-old [she turns 18-years in March] will run in the "wildcard race" the day before the world champs and if all goes to plan she will take part in the main race the following day.
She said the disappointment at the trials has made her determined to have a great 2023 season.
Just to recap her efforts from last year, the Ulladulla High School student won gold at the NSW All Schools and the NSW Combined High School championships country events, she won gold at the NSW Short Course Cross Country Championships, at the Combined High School Championships [track] she was first in the 1500, 3000m and 800m and at the Australian All Schools track and field championships she came second in the under 18 girls' 1500m after producing a brilliant tactical race and then two days later Lily came a close third, with two seconds separating first to third, in the 3000m.
Such results meant she was a worthy winner for the Brian Downes Trophy for Most Outstanding Achievement in Athletics.
"Looking back on it - I did achieve a lot of things," she said.
"A few years back I never thought I would have a shot at achieving those results.
"I have come a long way."
Lily said winning the Brian Downes Trophy was rated highly amongst her 2022 achievements.
She hopes to have a similar path to Australian Olympian Jess Jolliffe [née Hull].
"Jess is one of my inspirations and it's so cool that someone from Shellharbour has gone so far," the local athlete said.
Lily is also facing a big year at school - Year 12.
She is confident she will be able to juggle her athletic and academic commitments.
The star runner, in late March, will be heading up to Brisbane with the NSW Athletics team for her first competition in the under 20 section.
She is eyeing off podiums and personal bests at the Brisbane event.
Lily said she was happy to have Andae Kalemusic as her coach and mentor.
