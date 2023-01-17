Just to recap her efforts from last year, the Ulladulla High School student won gold at the NSW All Schools and the NSW Combined High School championships country events, she won gold at the NSW Short Course Cross Country Championships, at the Combined High School Championships [track] she was first in the 1500, 3000m and 800m and at the Australian All Schools track and field championships she came second in the under 18 girls' 1500m after producing a brilliant tactical race and then two days later Lily came a close third, with two seconds separating first to third, in the 3000m.