THE ordering of a reprint shows the popularity of Tanya Excell's Birds of the Red Head Villages book.
Community based environmental group Manyana Matters recently hosted the official launch of the book.
Tanya said the launch went well.
"It was a really successful joyful event a fabulous celebration for our community and people seem to love the book," she said.
Read More
The likes of the Shoalhaven Branch of Birdlife Australia, ecologist Brendan Ryan and photographer Charles Dove all played roles in helping the process.
Tanya has just ordered a reprint and the books should be here in a couple of weeks.
Go here to order your copy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.