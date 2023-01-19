Milton Ulladulla Times
South Coast Police District report an increase in reports of thefts from vehicles in Ulladulla

Updated January 19 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 11:43am
Police are now urging people to remove any valuables and lock their vehicles when unattended.

An increase in reports of thefts from vehicles in Ulladulla and the surrounding areas has been recorded by officers from the South Coast Police District.

