An increase in reports of thefts from vehicles in Ulladulla and the surrounding areas has been recorded by officers from the South Coast Police District.
Police are now urging people to remove any valuables and lock their vehicles when unattended.
NSW Police Shoalhaven crime prevention officer Senior Constable Angus McMillan, in one of his On The Beat columns, explained how cars can be accessed by thieves.
"Vehicles can be accessed illegally in many ways," he said.
"This would include popping a window, manipulating the locks, or even specified tools like a punch."
He said theft from vehicles can often be opportunistic.
"We all know that person who leaves their keys in the wheel arch while they may be catching a few waves down at the beach. The bad guys know this," he said.
Senior Constable McMillan urges people to take any valuables or addressed documents out of the vehicle.
"By leaving items in view from the window is just allowing offenders to walk by and enjoy a bit of window shopping," he said
"If they see something of decent value, they would be just licking their lips at the chance to get to it.
"The main way for this person to get their hands on that item would more than likely be by breaking a window or damaging another part of your vehicle."
He suggested people look at engraving and photographing any accessories which may be attached to a vehicle.
"Engraving your licence number may assist in returning the item to its rightful owner, if it comes into police hands by other means," he said
"Make sure you look after your vehicles and your property."
