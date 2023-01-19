Future educational needs in the Milton/Ulladulla area are currently the centre of a war of words between two political parties.
Labor candidate for South Coast for the March 2023 NSW Election, Liza Butler, yesterday [January 18] announced that a Labor Government would upgrade the educational facilities in Milton and Ulladulla.
She added a Labor State Government would have an operational education facility open at the old Shoalhaven Anglican School [SAS] site at Milton within its first term of power.
Ms Butler was joined at the announcement, in front of Ulladulla High School, by NSW Deputy Labor Leader and Shadow Minister for Education and Early Childhood Learning Prue Car.
"The Liberals have kept the former Shoalhaven Anglican School at Milton locked away gathering dust, while surrounding public schools have become overcrowded," the Shadow Minister said.
Labor says that after 12 years of promises and broken promises by the State Liberals, only Labor is responding to the community regarding educational needs.
Member for South Coast Shelley Hancock, in response, said Labor's announcement was a slap in the face to the Budawang School for Special Purposes community.
The NSW Liberal Government purchased the SAS site in 2018 and Mrs Hancock said that the site was "locked in" as an educational precinct which would cater to the growing educational needs of the southern Shoalhaven community.
"Labor has once again made an announcement with absolutely no detail, no funding, no timeframe, but at its core, the announcement by Labor is simply disrespectful to so many members of the Budawang School community who have worked tirelessly to secure a new purpose-built facility for students," Mrs Hancock said.
"The NSW Government purchased the former Shoalhaven Anglican School site to protect it from any potential development, and ensure it was to be used as an educational precinct. This has been our policy for years. What Labor has done is simply announce what the NSW Liberal Government is already doing.
Labor says it will ensure the site at Milton is opened within the first term of a Chris Minns' Labor Government.
The local community will be a partner in the process to determine the best educational use of the former Shoalhaven Anglican School site, with expanded high school facilities a top priority.
Labor says that over the past decade, enrolments have grown in the southern Shoalhaven, with the three local public schools now overcrowded.
Ulladulla High School, according to Labor, is currently overcapacity with seven demountable classrooms, while Ulladulla Public School and Milton Public School have 11 demountables and eight demountables respectively.
The demountable classrooms have overtaken the Ulladulla Public School playground to the point where the school needs to use offsite playground facilities across the road, according to Labor.
Ms Butler says she will work hard to make sure the SAS site is used to its full potential.
"My local community has watched as the former Shoalhaven Anglican School was locked up by the NSW Government instead of being opened for public education," the Labor candidate said.
"Our local schools in Ulladulla and Milton are in desperate need of investment, and only Labor will make this happen.
"We commit to opening this school site within the first term of a Minns Labor Government and I will work with the school communities of the southern Shoalhaven to ensure the site provides the best possible education facilities."
Liberal Candidate for South Coast Luke Sikora said the NSW Government has invested more in public education than any other government in Australia.
"The construction of the Budawang School for Special Purposes is an exciting project for our community, and the new facility will be able to cater for future growth which is essential for our growing community," Mr Sikora said.
"The former Shoalhaven Anglican School site has plenty of potential for providing important educational facilities for our growing community. The site has been master planned to deliver the new school and has been protected to allow for the expansion of educational facilities in the near future.
"The NSW Liberal Government has already committed to delivering educational facilities on the former SAS site."
If elected as the Member for South Coast, Mr Sikora said he would work with the local community to continue delivering further educational facilities at Croobyar Road as one of his top priorities.
