Matt Gilkes and his Sydney Thunder team-mates face a must-win Big Bash Cricket League match tonight.
The Ulladulla Cricket Club product knows his team must strike form tonight [Thursday January 19] against the Melbourne Renegades at Manuka Oval, Canberra or their season could be over.
Gilkes has had in a mixed year with the bat this season, but his wicketkeeping has been consistently excellent.
He will likely open the Thunder's innings with star international batter David Warner.
The Thunder has suffered three consecutive defeats - including last Sunday's loss to Hobart Hurricanes.
Gilkes' team is now caught in the log jam of teams trying to qualify for the BBL Finals.
Speaking ahead of the showdown with the Renegades, Thunder vice-captain Alex Ross nominated it as a 'crucial' game.
"This is probably the most crucial game in the rest of our season because we're right in the middle [of the BBL's competition ladder] with the Renegades," Ross said
"Our other two games, as important as they will be, won't affect our position on the ladder compared to those teams.
"Tonight's night is going to be huge for us - we win and hopefully it will go a long way to putting us in the finals."
The match starts at 7.15pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.