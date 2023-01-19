If you are looking to help Shoalhaven City Council provide meaningful, accessible information and feedback opportunities the look no further.
Shoalhaven City Council is offering people the chance to have a say on the Draft Community Engagement Strategy.
"Council is committed to engaging with our communities on the issues that matter, in a transparent, open and accountable way," a council spokesperson said.
"We actively involve communities in the decision-making process by providing meaningful, accessible information and feedback opportunities.
"We are committed to authentic and effective engagement in the development of our plans and strategies to meet the needs of communities in our diverse city of unique townships."
The Draft Community Engagement Strategy outlines council's approach and methodology to community consultation including the goals, principles and review of engagement activities to enable community input into the development of council projects and initiatives.
The Draft Community Engagement Strategy is now on public exhibition for community consultation and council wants feedback.
Deadline to provide your feedback 5pm Wednesday March 15
For more information, and to provide feedback, visit Draft Community Engagement Strategy.
