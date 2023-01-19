Premier Dominic Perrottet and shadow minister for skills and TAFE Tim Crakanthorp both visited the Shoalhaven with local candidates on Thursday (January 19).
Mr Perrottet sampled oysters and toured sheds at Greenwell Point, joined by South Coast MP Shelley Hancock and Liberal candidate Luke Sikora; the premier was in town announcing a small grant program for seafood producers
The Seafood Innovation Program will offer grants of up to $10,000 to small businesses in the seafood industry, to innovate in their field.
Following the announcement, the Premier stopped at Greenwell Point's Pelican Rocks Cafe, for a lunch with local politicians including Ms Hancock, Mr Sikora, and Councillor Serena Copley.
Mr Perrottet also took the opportunity to speak with members of the Veteran Surf Project. It is understood they discussed the project's ongoing work helping veterans with PTSD.
Meanwhile, across town at Nowra TAFE, Mr Crakanthorp and Labor candidate for Kiama, Katelin McInerney, decried the alleged mismanagement of NSW's vocational training system.
While touting Labor's intent to run a full scale review of TAFE NSW, the pair said Nowra TAFE was suffering from neglect: its staff had been cut by half, and enrolments were down 41 per cent.
"It's been 12 long years of neglect for the TAFE system, and our communities are suffering as a result," Ms McInerney said.
"This campus had 120 teachers, then along came this government and a deliberate attack on the system, and we're down to 53.
"It's vital that we put money back into TAFE, that we reinvigorate our TAFEs right across the board, and it is vital to our region that we have a thriving and a world class vocational training facility right here in Bomaderry-Nowra."
Mr Crakanthorp reiterated Labor's election pledge to commit 70 per cent of the state's vocational education funding to TAFE.
As to a possible timeframe or budget for a major TAFE review, the shadow minister did not offer a ball park figure.
"If I were lucky enough to be the minister, one of the first things I would do is initiate a review. That would take some time," Mr Crakanthorp said.
The current government has refuted Labor's claims of neglect, and further accusations of not implementing recommendations of the Shergold Gonski review.
Premier Dominic Perrottet maintained his position that TAFE was in better shape with a $3.1 billion of investment in the skills sector from the government.
"We've invested record amounts in skills and training in New South Wales," he said.
"The TAFE system today is so much stronger than it was under Labor."
According to minister for skills and training Alister Henskens, the current government has invested 74 per cent of its $3.1 billion skills budget into TAFE state-wide.
Nowra TAFE has received $2 million since 2020. The minister said much of the money went to expanding carpentry facilities, and equipment for automotive and welding courses.
"Labor is obsessed with talking down TAFE, but offers no genuine plan, policies or vision for Australia's largest and best training provider," Mr Henskens said.
"Under the Liberal and Nationals Government, TAFE NSW Nowra has expanded its delivery of critical skills training in areas such as electrotechnology and carpentry and continues to support the region's skills needs in aged care and commercial cookery."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
