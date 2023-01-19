Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla's Matt Gilkes leads Sydney Thunder to Big Bash League win

Updated January 20 2023 - 8:44am, first published 8:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Gilkes. Picture Matt King, Getty Images

THE Sydney Thunder's chances of making the Big Bash League's finals series now looks safer thanks to a man-of-the-match effort from Matt Gilkes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.