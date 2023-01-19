THE Sydney Thunder's chances of making the Big Bash League's finals series now looks safer thanks to a man-of-the-match effort from Matt Gilkes.
Gilkes, an Ulladulla United Cricket Club junior, led the Thunder to a crucial win against the Melbourne Renegades at Manuka Oval in Canberra last night [January19].
The Thunder was set 143 to win and Gilkes with a brilliant 74 not out got them home in the 19th over with eight wickets to spare.
He was dropped on 29 runs and the missed opportunity proved to be vital in the scheme of things as Gilkes looked comfortable on what was a tricky Manuka Oval pitch.
Gilkes belted seven fours and a six in his 55-ball innings.
It was Gilkes' second half-century of the tournament, having hit 56 not out in December against the Brisbane Heat.
The Thunder hierarchy, in a lead-up to the match, rated the match as one of the Thunder's most crucial encounters.
The win moved the Thunder into fourth on the table with just two regular-season games left.
Gilkes and his Thunder team-mates are now preparing to take on arch-rival the Sydney Sixers tomorrow [Saturday] at the SCG.
