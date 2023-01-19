A big misconception needs to be clarified before plans for the expansion of educational requirements in the Ulladulla/Milton area are formalised, according to the convenor of a local group.
Kevin Bartolo, who formed the Ulladulla Area Schools Expansion Action Group years ago, has been watching and researching the matter closely.
However, he said "we need to get the biggest misconception clarified".
"Yes, the SAS site is a huge site. Many people have even gone to the extent of over-laying the existing Ulladulla High School building footprint over the remainder of the SAS site," he said.
"At first impression is that it will fit. This may seem feasible when parking for teachers and students aren't included, as well as bus and parent drop-off zones.
"Unfortunately, it won't easily fit. To make the SAS site the new Ulladulla High School site will now involve building a completely new high school that will cost at least $ 150 million."
He added the site's oval must be kept for the use of all the local schools, including Budawang, for sporting events.
"It's the best purpose-built oval on the South Coast. I am also hoping to secure an agreement for Milton Ulladulla Athletic Club to use this as their home ground, as they currently use Frogs Holla in Milton which I have been told by their committee is not really suitable," he said.
"For sufficient buildings to be constructed it will need multi-storey facilities with lift access, as there are many students with special needs attending all schools," Mr Bartolo said.
"It is very possible that up to four levels will be required. Otherwise, the purchase of additional land will be required, as that is the reality that is required to build the minimum new Ulladulla High school."
As a member of the Ulladulla Area Schools Expansion Action Group he would have liked to have been part of this week's announcement.
He said it would have been a perfect opportunity for members of his group to talk, face to face, with Prue Car [NSW Deputy Labor Leader and Shadow Minister for Education and Early Childhood Learning], Fiona Phillips [Federal Member for Gilmore] and Liza Butler [Labor candidate for South Coast for the March 2023 NSW Election].
"Here's hoping there may be another opportunity to do this before the election," he said.
