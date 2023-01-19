Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla Area Schools Expansion Action Group calls for further planning

Updated January 20 2023 - 10:55am, first published 10:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Budawang School takes shape on the former Shoalhaven Anglican School site. Picture file

A big misconception needs to be clarified before plans for the expansion of educational requirements in the Ulladulla/Milton area are formalised, according to the convenor of a local group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.