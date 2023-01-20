THE advice star Mollymook golfer Kelsey Bennett wants to give to other upcoming sportspeople is worth hearing and following.
"My advice would be even though it feels tough now is to keep working because the reward will be so worth it one day," she said.
Now she is going to get those rewards as a new chapter in her career opens up.
Kelsey suffered a few setbacks as she chased her dream of becoming a professional, which included taking part in a two-week qualifying event in Spain late last year.
"My chances were good - I just didn't putt very well but that's golf," she said.
Kelsey, last year, enjoyed lots of success.
"2022 was a very good year, I learned so much about myself and golf," she said.
"I got to see so many parts of the world and it's just the beginning of what's to come.
"I did achieve some goals in 2022 - I managed to qualify for US Amateur which is something I've been wanting to play in for a long time.
"The highlights of 2022 would have been the 11 weeks I spent traveling through the UK, US and Europe playing golf and meeting many lifelong friends."
She said the best venue she played in would have to be either Le National in Paris or Chambers Bay in Seattle.
She is looking forward to a successful 2023.
"I want to keep true to myself and just to learn heaps in my first year as a professional golfer," she said.
Her home base in Mollymook has provided her with great support.
"My family of course has been my biggest supporters since day one but Mollymook Golf Club and all the office staff and members have been amazing to me since I joined in 2008," she said.
"Also my coach John Serhan, my caddy Rod and my manager have been amazing over the past few years."
The Mollymook Golf Club ran a fundraising day, late last year, to help fund her trip to Spain.
"I was honoured to have had Mollymook Golf Club put on a fundraising day like that and it was an amazing turnout," she said.
She loves her chosen sport for many reasons.
"The thing I love the most about golf would be just being able to travel the world doing what I love," she said.
"I love meeting new people and just not knowing what the next week is going to hold."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.