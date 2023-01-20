Manyana is under threat from unsustainable and inappropriate development, according to a recently released report.
A 40-page report, released by Greens MP and planning spokesperson Cate Faehrmann, details "a litany of unsustainable and inappropriate developments right along the NSW coast".
The report, 'Concreting Our Coast: The developer onslaught destroying our coastal villages and environment', documents 20 case studies from the length of the NSW coast.
Manyana was one of the case studies. The efforts of grassroots environmental group Manyana Matters was also noted in the report.
"In town after town, community groups are fighting damaging and inappropriate developments that threaten to overwhelm their already struggling local services and infrastructure, and wipe out much of the precious bushland that surrounds them," Ms Faehrmann said
"This report shows just how scary the big picture is. Everywhere you look, our precious coast is about to disappear under a layer of concrete and houses crammed together like sardines.
"We're talking about the destruction of very environmentally sensitive areas, as well as Aboriginal cultural heritage, on a massive scale. If it's not stopped, our beautiful NSW coast will be unrecognisable in a matter of a few short years.
Approximate area to be cleared:
20 hectares
Bushfire risk:
The bushfire-prone land makes it unfit for the proposed development which has little or no firebreak protection and no safe escape for residents in event of a fire approaching from a westerly direction. The broader area has one access road and limited firefighting facilities.
Stormwater risk:
Proposal is deficient in stormwater management analysis.
Environmental impacts:
The proposed development sits upon land mapped as Critically Endangered Ecological Community (CEEC) which is considered irreplaceable and defined as a Significant and Irreversible Impact Entity (SAII). Additionally, it does not comply with the zone objectives for environmental management, Shoalhaven Local Environmental Plan and the Shoalhaven Development Control Plan.
Unaffordable and unaccessible housing:
A large majority of housing in the proposal will become investment or holiday properties.
Insufficient infrastructure:
The development proposal fails to address how doubling the community's population will impact by insufficient medical services and retail outlets.
Habitat for:
Critically Endangered Scrub Turpentine
Critically Endangered Swift Parrot
Threatened Gang Gang Cockatoo, Powerful Owl
Southern Brown Bandicoot
Grey-headed Flying Fox
Large-bent winged bat
Endangered Greater Glider
Mainland Dusky Antechinus
Superb Lyrebird
Pilot Bird
Mustard-Bellied Snake
An environmental assessment is being conducted under the Federal EPBC Act.
Ms Faehrmann said much of the bushland destined to be clear-felled on the South Coast is the last remaining habitat for wildlife after the Black Summer fires.
"Greater gliders, glossy black cockatoos, swift parrots, powerful owls - these animals have nowhere left to go, and the sheer scale of all of these developments could well push them to extinction," Ms Faehrmann said.
"The report also shows that many of the new developments are planned on floodplains and wetlands, or in areas of high bushfire risk.
"There is no way we should be building homes in these risky locations. The last four years have shown just how much the climate crisis is affecting our homes, with more and more extreme weather events."
"Many of these proposed developments are off the back of 'zombie DAs' that were approved decades ago avoiding any need to undertake the type of environmental or cultural heritage impact scrutiny required today."
More than 25 local community groups, many which formed to fight these developments, have signed onto a set of Framework Principles to Save our Coast.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.