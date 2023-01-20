Milton Ulladulla Times
Shoalhaven City Council calls for sports board nominations

Updated January 20 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 2:30pm
Kick some goals and join the sports board

Shoalhaven City Council is calling for nominations for five community member positions and one inclusion/accessible sporting representative to join its sport board.

