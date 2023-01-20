Kick some goals and join the sports board

Shoalhaven City Council is calling for nominations for five community member positions and one inclusion/accessible sporting representative to join its sport board.
The Shoalhaven Sports Board meets quarterly and provides advocacy for the sporting community on policy, direction and strategic planning related to council's objectives.
Members represent all sporting codes in the Shoalhaven and provide advice to council on planning and policy issues as well as making recommendations to council when required.
Read More
If you are interested, please complete the online application form on the Shoalhaven Sports Board webpage.
Applications close February 24 2023.
The role of the sports board is to:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.