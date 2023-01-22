Keele Browne is looking forward to turning scarlet again.
She will be helping the Illawarra Steelers create history next month when the famous rugby league club makes its Harvey Norman Women's Premiership debut.
"It's going to be so nice to play for the Steelers again," she said.
Before making her name as one of the key St George Illawarra Dragons' NRLW players, in recent years, Keele had three successful seasons with the Steelers and was a key member of the club's pathway system.
She started with the Steelers in the under-16s and went on to win a Tarsha Gale Cup title with them in 2019.
"It's up there with one of my most memorable sporting achievements," she said about the 2019 grand final over the Knights.
Her connections with the Steelers meant it was only natural she would move from her previous Harvey Norman Women's Premiership side, the Wests Tigers, and sign with the Illawarra-based team.
She will link up with her former Steelers coach Alicia-Kate Hawke.
"It's good that Alicia-Kate is also going to be part of making history for the Steelers," she said.
"I am hoping we will have a good season and I have been impressed with the way we have been training.
"Importantly, we have a squad full of good people."
Keele will continue to play in the outside back but is open to playing in other positions.
"However, I won't be jumping into the front row anytime soon," she said.
The Steelers' first game is on Sunday, February 5 at WIN Stadium against Souths.
The outside back said it was good that the Steelers' first game is at such a good facility.
When the 20-year-old is not training she studies an exercise science course at university which she said is going well.
At this stage, she is not certain how her NRLW season will shape up due to the current NRL pay issue.
Keele, rather than worrying about any possible NRLW commitments, is concentrating on helping the Steelers do well in the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership.
During her time with the Dragons learned a lot as a person and as an elite sportsperson.
She can now handle high-stress situations and knows her best footy comes when she is happy and in good spirits.
