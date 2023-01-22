A group of netball players took the chance to learn from an elite player recently at a coaching clinic.
The Ulladulla and Districts Netball Association held the coaching clinic at the west Ulladulla courts, which was conducted by Susan Pettitt.
The highly rated netballer made sure the clinic was both fun and educational.
The participants took part in various skill drills, including shooting at goal and passing the ball.
They also played actual games which will help get them ready for the upcoming season.
It proved to be a great and well attended event.
Susan Pettitt grew up in Bega and started playing netball when she was eight years old, beginning her representative netball career playing for Sapphire Coast from the age of 12.
After being identified at NSW state level Susan took up a netball scholarship at the Australian Institute of Sport and began playing at the elite level of Australian domestic netball.
She retired in 2018, with 71 Test Caps for Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.