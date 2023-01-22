Milton Ulladulla VIEW Club's monthly luncheon meeting, which incorporated the Annual General Meeting (AGM), was held recently at the Dunn Lewis Centre.
It was a relatively small gathering due to other social engagements and poor health, but it marks a fresh new start for the club.
The club has a new venue for its monthly meeting - the Gallery room at the Dunn Lewis Centre which is welcoming, cozy and an ideal place for members to meet and chat.
The club elected its new committee and the AGM was presided over by Past Zone Councillor Jeni Wilkins, who duly installed the new committee for 2023.
The committee is - President: Denise McKenna, Vice President and Delegate: Cherrie Lloyd, Secretary (Acting) and Treasurer: Sonia Workman, Assistant Secretary: Maureen Wade, Publicity Officer: Shu Zhang, Program Officers: Wendy Moore and Kerrie Melrose.
President Denise thanked outgoing committee member Jan Ruggiero for her many years of service to the club through various committee positions.
2022 was a successful year for the Milton Ulladulla VIEW Club. Despite the challenges of COVID-19 restrictions and isolations, the Club managed to raise enough money to support three Learning for Life Students, and donated significant funds to the Smith Family's Book and Toy Appeal.
After a delicious lunch, Club member Shu Zhang had a short talk on Growing Up in China. It was hard but not without fun.
Next month, members will hear Ros from the Zephyr Lavender Farm. Any women wishing to know more about the club or attend luncheon meetings are welcome to contact Cherrie on 4454 4785.
VIEW is a valued part of The Smith Family, which is a national independent children's charity committed to helping disadvantaged Australian children, by unlocking opportunities through education and learning.
