The Ulladulla Milton Lions Club is again hosting the Australia Day Celebrations and Markets at the Mollymook Beach Reserve on Thursday January 26.
This year's celebration promises to be a wonderful day for the whole family.
The day will be full of fun with a jumping castle, face painting and the Lions Merry Go Round all on site for the young ones to enjoy.
"We also have 120 market stalls selling everything from clothing to sauces to toys," event organisor John Mallos said
"In addition, the veteran car club and the classic motorcycle club will be attending, displaying their car and bikes."
The event starts at 9am with the Welcome to Country.
Mr Mallos said they also had a great Australia Day Ambassador.
"Our Australia Day Ambassador this year is former TV presenter and sports commentator, Peter Wilkins (Wilko).
"Peter is the definitive all-rounder in sports broadcasting terms.
"Wilko predominantly worked for the ABC for 37 years from 1980 as a presenter, commentator, and reporter in both television and radio.
"In 2012 "Wilko" received the prestigious Australian Sports Commission's "Lifetime Achievement Award" for services to sporting journalism.
Wilko hosted two World Cup soccer finals for the ABC in the 80's and was the chief rugby league commentator in the 90's and represented ABC radio as a commentator for the Sydney Olympics.
In 2008 the Australia Day Ambassador published "Don't Rock the Boat" the inside story on the Australian women's eight at the Athens Olympics for which he won a Walleye Award.
"I'm sure that the crowd will find Peter's speech interesting and enlightening," Mr Mallos said.
The Youth Music Scholarship Competition is on again with seven very talented acts to entertain the audience this year.
The Youth Music Scholarship is sponsored by Bella Coastal Property and the Lions Club are, as always, most appreciative of their ongoing support.
The scholarship pays the winner of the competition $2000. The second-place getter will receive $1000 and the third-place will receive $500.
There are also two encouragement prizes of $150 each.
There will be a small citizenship ceremony held in the afternoon where Mayor of Shoalhaven City Amanda Findley will welcome our newest Australians as citizens
The Lions Club will have its food vans there on the day.
They will have hot dogs, pies, slushies and ice creams to sell as well as their famous donuts on sale
The model railway club will also be selling sausage sandwiches and bacon and egg rolls.
The Ulladulla Milton Lions Club is looking forward to seeing as many people come to the Mollymook Beach Reserve to enjoy the day as possible.
