PLANS for the return of a major community event are impressively coming along.
A full Rotary Club of Milton Ulladulla and Ulladulla Fishermen's Co-Op Blessing of the Fleet Festival and Parade makes its returns in April after several years of a COVID-19 enforced absence.
A modified festival was held last year but the parade was not staged.
Festival Chairperson, Leonie Smith, said "most importantly" the parade would return this year.
"The parade is at the heart of the festival itself - it's the main attraction and is what everyone comes to see," Ms Smith said.
She described "big colourful floats with all the Horizon Bank Blessing of the Fleet entrants on top" of the floats when talking about the parade.
The Blessing of the Fleet Festival and Parade returns on Sunday, April 9, commencing at 10am.
Ms Smith said it was very exciting that after three years that the parade would be coming back.
Plans for the festival/parade are going well and Ms Smith says the planning process is picking up momentum.
There will be heaps of live music, featuring Shoalhaven artists, for people to enjoy on Sunday along with lots of things to see, do and eat.
Ms Smith has been coordinating the festival for around six to seven years now and thinks the 2023 event is going to be one of the biggest and the best.
"We have everything we normally have coming back and more," she said.
She said the parade and festival in general would put smiles on people's faces.
"The parade is pretty unique - there are not many festivals that have this sort of thing in the content of their festival," she said.
She says excitement for the return of the parade, within the community, is building.
The festival director said the community just can't wait to see the return of the parade.
Past parades and festivals have attracted crowds in the 7000 to 6000 range and this year's festival should reach or even break that crowd number
Ms Smith said the parade and festival also attracts visitors to the region.
The event organisers are calling for all stallholders and exhibitors to take part in the event.
If you are interested in a stall site - retail, food vans, coffee vans, or promoting your not-for-profit organisation - please contact rotaryclubmiltonulladulla@gmail.com for an application.
