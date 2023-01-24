Milton Ulladulla Times
Big Fat Smile's Milton Early Learning and Care Centre to close

Updated January 24 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 12:21pm
Big Fat Smile, the operator of Milton Early Learning and Care Centre, has made the difficult decision to formally close on Friday, February 24 2023, due to an inability to source a viable option to relocate the service.

