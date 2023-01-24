Big Fat Smile, the operator of Milton Early Learning and Care Centre, has made the difficult decision to formally close on Friday, February 24 2023, due to an inability to source a viable option to relocate the service.
Big Fat Smile began operating in the region in early 2021 at the request of the NSW Department of Education when a previous operator closed.
The former Shoalhaven Anglican School site was provided to lease, however, this site was earmarked for construction of the new Budawang School for children with additional needs, which begins imminently.
Due to the redevelopment of the site, the current location of the service was only ever able to be used for a fixed time.
Throughout the past two years, Big Fat Smile has been in consultation with several local organisations and the NSW Department of Education to source a suitable alternative site that would ensure a long-term solution for families.
Negotiations were actively underway until last week but regrettably ceased rendering Big Fat Smile unable to continue to provide education and care in time for the February lease termination.
Big Fat Smile's Chief Executive Officer [CEO], Kim Bertino, said the needs of families and children had to be put first.
"With the concern for children and families in mind, we advised families of the closure after exhausting all avenues to secure a new home for our centre," the CEO said.
"Our priority is always to provide access to the highest quality early education and care, and as a not-for-profit organisation we are required to explore all viable options to remain operational for the children, their families and our staff."
The commitment to open the Milton Early Learning and Care Centre in 2021 was, according to Big Fat Smile, undertaken with considerable risk and it aligned with our vision to enrich the lives and minds of children and families in this community and our values.
Big Fat Smile will be working closely with the NSW Department of Education and families over the coming weeks to find alternative care for the children in other local services.
"Big Fat Smile is fortunate to have recruited and attracted an exceptional team to operate its Milton/Ulladulla Centre," the group said in a statement.
"They are all highly trained and experienced educators and Big Fat Smile is offering full support to ensure there is a bright, long-term future for them in the area."
More to come ....
