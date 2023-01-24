Preparations for the 2023 Milton are well underway and a massive community event is being planned.
President of the Milton Show committee, Milea Woods, says her committee has put in hundreds of hours to ensure it will be a great show.
The shows management committee is working hand in hand with the Shoalhaven City Council's engineers to ensure the showground upgrade to suit the show will all be finished in time.
Held from March, Friday 3 to Saturday March 4, this year's Milton Show theme is is 'A Country Fair With Ocean Air'.
President Woods said the theme allows us all to encapsulate the great variety of community activities from the rich rural properties through to the coast.
"There's everything from cattle breading, spectacular equestrian events to farm yard animals and poultry," she said.
"Always a big hit are the the two large pavilions demonstrating spectacular floral displays, fruit and vegetables and creations from the kitchen."
Also on the creative side are art and photographic exhibits along with extraordinary sewing and needle work.
The innovative displays by all the local schools demonstrating their colourful imagination is a real treat.
Outdoors there is plenty of entertainment including the very competitive wood chopping, side show alley, exciting rides and lots of show foods, show bags and various demonstrations.
The hands on Farm Yard Animals to cuddle and pat is always popular and results in some great family photos..
Having a refreshing drink at the Milton Show bar is always special where you can have a chat with the locals.
Then you can enjoy a historic 'Turbull -Andrisky' rissole sandwich - with 'a mouthful of history' in every bite.
President Woods encourages the local community to come along and make a day of it.
"Have a great day out, bring your family and friends, and show off where you live," she said
"We guarantee if spend a day with us you will leave knowing a lot more of what goes on in our area and where you live with lots of wonderful surprises."
There is still time to enter most events and activities, go to https://miltonshowsociety.com/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.