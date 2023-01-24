Animals, crafts, fun rides, food and more Advertising Feature

The Goulburn Show will be held on March 4 and 5 from 9am both days. Also see the dog-only show on March 3 (that day is free). Picture supplied.

Set aside March 4 and 5 in your diaries so you don't miss a fun-filled weekend of entertainment at the Goulburn Show. The Show Committee has been working tirelessly to put together the best show possible for 2023.

"After we were rained out last year everyone was pulling out all the stops to make this year's show a truly memorable event," said Jacki Waugh, Goulburn Show Society president.

The theme for the 2023 Goulburn Show is "Colour our Show", so start creating something wonderful for your pavilion exhibits. All schedules can be found at goulburnshow.com.au.

Meet the new 2023 Goulburn Show Young Woman Katie Beresford. And an exciting announcement is local Commonwealth Games Gold medal winner Ellen Ryan will be officially opening the 2023 Goulburn Show on Saturday March 4 at 11am.

"In the line-up of family fun and entertainment there will be all the usual things; agriculture, horticulture, craft, creativity, and local talent," Jacki said.

"The usual loveable animals, sideshow alley rides and showbags, lots of market vendors with anything from clothing to machinery to novelty items, will be on offer. Creative arts, crafts and cooking of various kinds will be on display in the pavilions. You can also sink your teeth into some of the culinary delights on offer from the food vendors."

Winner of the 2022 Prize of Excellence for the pavilion entries, Bev Artiss. Follow facebook.com/GoulburnShow for the latest announcements.

Locals will be putting on their best performances during the Schools on Show musical acts, Young Farmer's Challenge, Dog High Jump, Working Dogs and Flyball demonstrations, and then the chips will fly in the woodchopping event.



Kids can get involved with the Scarecrow competition, the Colouring competition, or enter them in the Junior Showgirl or Master Showman competition. The sheep producers will be back with an impressive multi-breed competition and show and there will be beef cattle and a dairy cattle milking demonstration where you could try your hand at milking a cow.



Other animals coming along to either compete or display include the farmyard nursery, horses, dogs, alpacas, goats, poultry, cats, rabbits, cavies, and spiders.

Dinkum Dinosaurs will be back to the 2023 Goulburn Show. The event will be held at the Goulburn Recreation Area Showground, Braidwood Road Goulburn.

The fabulous Dinkum Dinosaurs also return, along with Luke's Reptile Kingdom's slithery snakes, plus a new attraction this year is Fizzics Education, who will enthral you with their liquid nitrogen and science show.



Plus, the Goulburn Workers Club courtesy bus will be running from the Workers Club to the showground on the hour, providing a free park-and-ride service.

The organisers wish to thank their joint platinum sponsors the Goulburn Post and Radio GNFM as well as all the other generous sponsors whose support helps the show go ahead.

