Staff at the Ulladulla Library are looking forward to starting their activities for the year.
All the library's popular events come re-commence next week and there is something for everyone.
The activities are:
For children
Baby Rhymetime weekly on Mondays at 10.30-11am. Get to meet other parents and carers of babies at these fun sessions which feature music, rhymes, and stories.
Storytime for Toddlers weekly on Tuesdays at 10.30-11.am. Come along for some stories, rhymes, music or craft for Toddlers and Pre-schoolers.
Seniors Week
The library will be running some free adult events for Seniors Week and people are encouraged to take part in.
The events are:
Monday February 6 at 2pm - Get Creative Ulladulla
This month learn to make origami cranes for a beautiful and eye-catching hanging mobile.
Tuesday February 7 10.30am - Stories, songs and seniors
Bring along your favourite older person to Storytime. It could be your grandma, your poppy or an older friend or neighbour! Make a special artwork for them to take home.
Wednesday February 8, 2pm - Free Monthly Movies
Join us for our Free Monthly Movie at Ulladulla Library - "In 1961, Kempton Bunton, a 60 year old taxi driver, steals Goya's portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London" starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.