Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Mollymook's Australia Day celebrations

Updated January 25 2023 - 11:49am, first published 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The flag raising ceremony is always an important part of the Mollymook Australia Day celebrations.

The Ulladulla Milton Lions Club is again hosting the Australia Day Celebrations and Markets at the Mollymook Beach Reserve tomorrow [Thursday January 26].

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.