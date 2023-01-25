The Ulladulla Milton Lions Club is again hosting the Australia Day Celebrations and Markets at the Mollymook Beach Reserve tomorrow [Thursday January 26].
This year's celebration promises to be a wonderful day for the whole family.
The day will be full of fun with a jumping castle, face painting and the Lions Merry Go Round all on site for the young ones to enjoy.
"We also have 120 market stalls selling everything from clothing to sauces to toys," event organisor John Mallos said
"In addition, the veteran car club and the classic motorcycle club will be attending, displaying their car and bikes."
The event starts at 9am with the Welcome to Country.
Mr Mallos said they also had a great Australia Day Ambassador.
"Our Australia Day Ambassador this year is former TV presenter and sports commentator, Peter Wilkins (Wilko).
"Peter is the definitive all-rounder in sports broadcasting terms. I'm sure that the crowd will find Peter's speech interesting and enlightening."
The Youth Music Scholarship Competition is on again with seven very talented acts to entertain the audience this year.
The Youth Music Scholarship is sponsored by Bella Coastal Property and the Lions Club are, as always, most appreciative of their ongoing support.
The scholarship pays the winner of the competition $2000. The second-place getter will receive $1000 and the third-place will receive $500.
There are also two encouragement prizes of $150 each.
There will be a small citizenship ceremony held in the afternoon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.