More than 3000 tickets to the NRL preseason match at Moruya have been sold, with half the crowd expected to come from out of town.
Moruya's Ack Weyman Oval is currently closed for preparation to host the Canberra Raiders and Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs on Sunday February 12.
Eurobodalla Mayor Mathew Hatcher said it was great to see so many spectators coming from out of town.
"More than half of the ticket sales are from people outside Eurobodalla, which is great for our area, but we don't want locals to miss out," he said.
"Get your tickets quick, because I'm feeling this'll be a sell-out event."
Tickets are capped at 5000 and won't be sold at the gates. Buy tickets via Eventbrite.
"If you're not tech savvy, find someone to give you a hand buying tickets online," Mayor Hatcher said.
"You could also pop into your local library and use a computer there too."
Getting to the game will be easy, thanks to Marshalls Bus and Coach Company who have prepared a bus schedule with tickets available on their website.
There will be two accessible seating sites and drop off points with council's mobility mats that are used on beaches, rolled out to help people across the soft grass.
Mayor Hatcher looked forward to the under 21s Jersey Flegg game kicking off the day at 1.45pm.
"It'll be great to see upcoming stars of rugby league out to impress before the main game," he said.
"I can't wait to see everyone enjoy the spectacle of professional football at one of our local grounds.
"There's full bar services provided by our local clubs, an oyster and champagne bar as well as pre and mid-game entertainment - it'll be big with some local talent!"
Proceeds from the event will go to local Group 16 clubs.
