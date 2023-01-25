THERE will definitely be a youthful feel to the upcoming Milton Show.
The Milton Show Society's Junior Committee will be taking part in the event and people are urged to take part in the teen Young Woman of the Year competition and the Young Women of the Year events.
Brittany Anderson, last year's Milton Show Society Young Woman of the Year and now a junior committee member, is looking forward to the March, Friday 3 to Saturday, March 4, show.
She urges people to take part in the young woman and teen young woman of the year events.
"The Young Woman of the Year is so much more than a competition, it is an amazing opportunity for young women to build self-confidence, make new friends and share their passion for the Milton/Ulladulla community," she said.
"You do not have to be involved in the show or have an agricultural background to enter the competition. It is just about getting an amazing group of young women together to talk about the community of which we are all a part of.
"I would recommend the teen young woman and young woman of the year competition to anyone who is proud to be a member of this area and would like to develop new skills and gain lifelong friendships."
Brittany said there was much to be gained by taking part in the competitions.
"The competition isn't about winning, it is about gaining confidence as a young woman and sharing your passion with fellow young women," Brittany said.
"Entrants in the competition will gain a wealth of experience from interviews to public speaking.
"There is no doubt that you will build lifelong friendships from being a part of it."
If you would like to be a part of the competition, then you simply need to email Brittany at Brittany.anderson9@hotmail.com if you are a Teen Young Woman of the year entrant.
Young Woman of the Year entrants can either message Ange Brooks on 044873424 or message her via the Milton Showgirl/young woman page on Facebook.
The junior show committee members are also looking forward to the show.
"This past year has seen the formation of the Milton Show Society Junior Committee, which was an initiative from the previous young woman Maddy Nash," Brittany said.
"So far the committee has been working on setting up a logo and some of the other necessities for any new committee.
"Along with this, we have also been working on a couple of projects that will make their debut at the 2023 Milton Show.'
The Junior Committee is a community group open to anyone aged 13-30 years who would like to assist in the organisation and participate in the running of the annual Milton Show.
The committee aims at giving the youth of the area a platform to voice their opinions and ideas relating to the annual event.
"We hope to shine a light on the importance of having the next generation of children and young adults interested in the agricultural show movement, and to ensure that this amazing community event continues for many years to come," Brittany said.
" Anyone can join the group, even if you are not currently involved in the Milton Show."
She just cannot wait until showtime.
"I am extremely excited for the Milton Show to return this year, after not being able to hold one for the past few years," she said.
"I would encourage everyone to come along and enjoy the two days of fun and entertainment the Milton Show has to offer.
"There are things for the whole family to enjoy and I hope to see some familiar faces on the day. "
Tickets will be available online from February 1.
"Make sure you start spreading the word that the Milton Show will be on Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4," Brittany said.
Brittany's role as last year's Milton Show Society Young Woman of the Year is ongoing.
"As part of being the current Young Woman of the Year for Milton Show Society, I had the amazing opportunity to attend a personal development weekend, held by the Dubbo Show Society recently," she said.
"Over the weekend I got to meet fellow young women from all over the state, and learn about a range of things from holding a microphone to etiquette.
"We had the opportunity to meet the current Young Woman of the Year for NSW, Molly Wright and heard about the amazing experiences she has had since winning at the Sydney Royal Easter Show in 2022."
She is enjoying every moment of her current show duties.
" I loved getting to know all the other young women and getting to hear about each of the agricultural show societies," she said.
"I would highly recommend this opportunity to all future young woman of the year winners as I have developed friendships that will last a lifetime and knowledge that will benefit me throughout my life."
Brittany, on February 18, will be attending the 2023 Zone Two finals held in Camden, where a winner will be announced to represent Zone Two at the Sydney Royal Easter Show in April.
